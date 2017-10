Producer/Singer Sess the PRBLM Kid and prolific producer Spax, have decided come together and work on a collaborative project called #ShortRenditions.

It's a series of short songs all produced by Spax and performed by Sess who’s also a singer.

Here’s the first piece off the project titled 'Don’t worry' It’s a short song that promises reassurance for ‘Love Birds’ and is laid beautifully on Spax’s classic instrumentals.