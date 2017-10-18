Music :  Phrance - 'This love'

Phrance dwells on a reflection of genuine affection on a new track, 'This love'.

The singer who dropped the potential hit on his birthday hopes to connect romance seekers with the entirety of love embodied in God.

"On this special day, which is my birthday, I am dedicating this song to all out there, who are discovering the greatest romance of all times to be in a loving relationship with the who is love...

"God's love is dope! God's love is real," he submitted.

Who better to project his emotions into a song than Mavin Records songster, Johnny Drille who is proving his versatility in singing and music production.

His inputs on Cill's 'Baby girl' has put him on a pedestal of grace where fans expect from him nothing less than awesomeness. The same amount of expectation extends to Phrance who has made quite an impression on his past projects.

On 'This love', he introduces his audience to the melodious sound of Gospel Rock. Not a lot of the genre devotees will be complaining about his rendition.