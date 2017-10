24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After thhis last single 'Baby Kojo' featuring Timaya and a massive Malaysian tour; afro-pop star Minjin officially releases his buzzing single 'I Am'.

The award-winning performer moves emotions with the self-produced number, which is a fusion of Afrobeat and hip-life.