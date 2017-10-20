Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music :  Juls - 'Gwarn' ft Burna Boy

Juls is back with a new single featuring one of Nigeria's finest.

Juls teams up with Burna Boy on this new track titled Gwarn.

The British born Ghanaian producer and DJ has been nominated for MOBO African Act of the year. He just came back from a mini-tour in the USA and also bagged the producer of the year at the recently concluded AFRIMMA Awards.

With tracks off his EP 'Leap of Faith' still doing rounds, we can say it has been a great year for Juls can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next year.

