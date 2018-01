24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Talented singer, Iyanya sets the tone for the New Year with a brand new song titled 'Good Vibes' featuring UK-based super producers, Team Salut.

Produced by Team Salut, the high tempo reggae tune sample’s the beat of Kevin Little’s popular hit, “She Drive Me Crazy“.