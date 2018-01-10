Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music :  Eva Alordiah - 'Secret lover'

Here's new music from Eva Alordiah, to kickstart her year.

  • Published:
Rapper Eva Alordiah kicks off her 2018 with this super sexy single titled 'Secret Lover', produced by 2JO.

'Secret Lover' is the lead single off Eva’s EP which is set to drop this year.

