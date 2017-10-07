Music :  Del’ B – 'Boogie Down'

The producer comes through with a new song for the club.
Check out ace producer – Del’ B’s new sound, this one is titled 'Boogie Down' and a remix with Wizkid might be in the works but for now boogie down.
Listen.
Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only)
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan