Mr Real says he has been making music for 10years

Mr Real recently got his big break following the success of his single, ''Legbegbe'', but the artist says he is no newcomer to the industry as he has been making music professionally for 10 years.

Shaku Shaku is the vibe on the streets, and one of the progenitors of the trending dance is Uchenna Okafor popularly known as Mr Real or Mr Legbegbe.

Following the release of the single late in 2017, becoming one of the most played songs in the clubs, radio stations and topping charts nationwide, Mr Real has become a household name and one of the most featured artists on the scene.

This has helped the singer's rise to fame, but in an exclusive interview during a visit to the Pulse Studios, Mr Real revealed that he has taken to music since 2002, and has been doing it professionally for 10 years.

Speaking in a low voice as he adjusted to the glare of the camera, the artiste who previously was known as Mr Real Self said, ''I have dropped a couple of songs with the name Real Self, I even shot videos in the past.

''The journey has not been easy, my first track was produced by Terry G and the video was shot by Akin Alabi, the title of the song was Kakaraka''.

On what kept him going despite the lack of success or recognition, he stated that, ''The truth is that I believed in myself, I never thought for one day that 'this thing don too tey, make I find another thing do''.

Mr Real was quick to state that during the period, he worked not only as an artiste but also as a producer and some of the artistes he worked with include the Klever Jay, Seriki, Konga, Scally and even the late Da Grin.

On how he created the song, ''Legbegbe''

I didn't sit down to write Legbegbe , I had gone to buy food down my street, I had my ear phones on and was listening to that beat (a looped beat), and the next thing that kept coming to my head was, 'Oya e fun won legbegbe'.

So while I was vibing to that song, there was this guy who also came to buy food, so I collected his phone, and I did the recording on his phone and sent it to my phone via whatsapp.

So that fateful day, i went to the studio and i recorded the song, ''Legbgebe''

Shooting the video for Legbegbe

On the video for Legbegbe, the singer, confirmed that D'banj's CREAM platform took care of everything surrounding the video, ''I think It was Jimmie (D'banj's hypeman, who saw me perform at OLIC and witnessed how the crowd responded to my music.

''He was the one that uploaded it on the platform and next thing was a call from D'banj, that we needed to shoot a video for the song''.

Mr Real rounded up his visit by teaching some of the staffs in our video room how to do the Shaku Shaku.

The rave of the moment is presently working on his follow-up single and has been performing at shows nationwide.