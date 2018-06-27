Mr P Ebeano Official Video

news

Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P has released the visuals to his latest single, Ebeano.

Ebeano was released in May, as the singer's first single as a solo artist following the break up of the iconic pop group, P-Square that also comprised of his brother, Paul Okoye.

Peter Okoye has now followed up the single with its accompanying visuals.

The video which is shot in a factory sees a lot of dance moves in typical P-Square character as Peter Okoye displays his traditional break dancing steps with an infusion of the trending Shaku Shaku in an exchange alongside his son, Cameron, who makes a cameo to give the video a unique appeal.

The video was shot by Unlimited L.A.