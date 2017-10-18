Mr Eazi :  Singer performs at JAY-Z's #TidalXBrooklyn concert

Mr Eazi continues to move his career forward. He's performed at

JAY-Z‘s company Tidal hosted their third annual charity concert last night at the Brooklyn Barclays Center and it was truly star-studded.

The “Tidal X Brooklyn” benefit was hosted by Angie Martinez and featured Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, who thrilled the crowd with a performance of his hit songs.

Its a Blessing to Be able To use My Gift to Bless Others! #tidalx #lifeiseazi #dettyworldtour ( Dangerous LEARNER! ) A post shared by Mr Eazi (@mreazi) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

The show which was streamed live on Tidal also included performances by Tidal owner JAY-Z, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Vic Mensa, A$AP Rocky, Fifth Harmony and many more.