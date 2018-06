news

Mr Eazi has released the video for his song, ''Overload''.

'Overload' is one of the two singles earlier released by the Banku Music boss alongside, London Town ahead of his upcoming project, Lagos To London.

The video sees Mr Eazi team up with the reigning Shaku Shaku lords in Slimcase and Mr Real as they touch on the ever popular music topic that covers the bodily feature of a woman's behind.

Overload was directed by Adasa Cookey.