Mr Eazi is getting set for his sophomore project with the release of his new single, Overload featuring street kings, Slimcase and Mr Real.

The Banku music honcho recently announced that he has concluded works on his EP, 'Life is Eazi, Vol. 2- Lagos to London', which is scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

And to heighten the anticipation, Mr Eazi has put a new single where he teams up with the wave making duo of Slimcase and Mr Real.