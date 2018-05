news

Mr Eazi has shared the visuals for his new single, London Town featuring Giggs.

The countdown to his forthcoming EP, Life is Eazi, Vol 2- Lagos to London continues and one of his recent singles which is gaining grounds as a new fans' favourite featuring The Landlord, Giggs now has a video.

The colourful visuals which was largely shot in a London tram was directed by Meji Alabi.