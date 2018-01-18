Mr 2kay's sophomore album will be titled "Elevated"

Home > Entertainment > Music >

There are a number of collaborators on the project. They include Reekado Banks, Cynthia Morgan, Efya, Harrysong and Lil Kesh.

  Published:
Mr 2kay has announced the title of his upcoming sophomore album along with the cover photo, the track list and the pre-order link on iTunes.

The singer made this announcement via his Instagram page. The album is titled "Elevated" and contains 14 tracks, with a bonus song.

Some of the songs on the "Elevated" album include his earlier released singles – 'Belema', and 'Pray for me'.

Mr 2kay will be sending a special gift to everybody that pre-orders the album on iTunes regardless of where you live. The album will go live on iTunes on the singer’s birthday, February 11 while the hard copies will be available on the street on Monday February 12.

The 'Elevated' album back cover sites production credits to Ayzed, Micon, Chordles, Wee Beats, Orbeat, Mr Klem, Saintlizzo, Jay Stunt, Charles B and Idahams. The album was mixed and mastered by Barangoduppy.

