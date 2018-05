news

Singer Mr. 2Kay has just dropped the visuals for his new single, 'God can bless anybody' featuring Idahams.

Off his Elevated album released earlier in the year, the singer has now shared the video to one of the standout songs on the project

Commenting on the video, the Grafton records artist says, “God Can Bless Anybody is a motivational and inspirational song. It is a ‘Grass to Grace’ story and I believe it will give hope to the hopeless out there.”

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.