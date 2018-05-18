Home > Entertainment > Music >

Modenine releases 'Long story short' EP with producer, Kid Konnect

Modenine is back and he has a new EP with ace hip-hop producer, Kid Konnect.

Modenine and Kid Konnect present 'Long Story Short EP'
Veteran rapper Modenine resurfaces with a new project titled 'Long Story Short' in collaboration with producer Kid Konnect.

The lyricist who has been quiet longer than a minute after the release of his last album, Insulin in 2016 and vowed not to release an album in Nigeria again has however dropped a new EP, which he says is dedicated to his legion of fans.

But don't expect anything new or different from the project, Modenine may have dropped a project unannounced but the 5 track EP is a collection of songs that had been written and recorded 11 years ago according to a post shared by the rapper on his Instagram page.

 

The EP is in collaboration with prolific hip-hop producer Kid Konnect who is notable for his works on projects like Small Chops Ep, Sonikk and Black Friday Ep.

