Miriam Makeba grandchildren win rights to her music

The legendary South African singer's intellectual property now solely belongs to her two grandchildren.

  • Published:
Mariam Makeba play

Mariam Makeba

(totrvl)
Mariam Makeba's family has at long last, won the rights to her legendary music.

This means that the legendary South African singer's intellectual property now solely belongs to her two grandchildren.

Mariam Makeba play

Mariam Makeba

(okayafrica)

 

BBC Africa reports that Graeme Gilfillan, the owner of Siyandisa Music, sued the late South African legend's two grandchildren, Lumumba and Zenzile Lee, in a bid to block their access to her intellectual property as well as the rights to her legacy.

According to the reports, the music company's aim was to retain full ownership of her name, while preventing the South African Hall of Fame from inducting the singer without a written approval from the company.

Mariam Makeba play

Mariam Makeba

(pintrest)

 

In Siyandisa argument, she said that Makeba had earlier taken steps during her career to commercialize her catalogue even after her death.

However, Makeba's family claims that the agreement was fictitious.

Finally, a judge ruled against Siyandisa Music citing South Africa's Trust Property Control Act, which states the roles and rights of trustees.

