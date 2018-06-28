Pulse.ng logo
Migos Narcos

New Video Migos - Narcos

Watch as Migos transform into drug lords in Quavo directed visuals for 'Narcos'.

  • Published:
Migos play the part of drug lords in their latest video, titled, Narcos.

The video sees the groups frontman, Quavo display his skills not just as an artist but as a director, after he had revealed in 2017 that he will like to take to movies production.

Narcos, taken from the group's latest album, Culture II captures the display of a lavish lifestyle, set around the happenings in the drug world, where they find themselves involved in a shootout with the police at the end.

The video was co-directed by Joseph Desrosiers, who previously worked with the group on Walk It, Talk It.

