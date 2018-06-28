Migos Narcos

news

Migos play the part of drug lords in their latest video, titled, Narcos.

The video sees the groups frontman, Quavo display his skills not just as an artist but as a director, after he had revealed in 2017 that he will like to take to movies production.

Narcos, taken from the group's latest album, Culture II captures the display of a lavish lifestyle, set around the happenings in the drug world, where they find themselves involved in a shootout with the police at the end.