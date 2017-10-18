Mickez :  Afro pop artist drops new single, 'Blow'

ALX records, one of Nigeria’s foremost entertainment outfits proudly presents a brand new single from their super talented breakout artist- Mickez.

Mickez (real name Michael Chukwuemeka Eze) is a young & budding Afro pop artist from Enugu State. His unique sound which is a fusion of Afro beats, hip hop and dance hall along with his energetic performance is sure to thrill music lovers across the globe.

‘Blow’ is Mickez debut single from the ALX stables. The video was shot on location in Lagos by Stanzvisuals and it showcases his unique and catchy music style. This is one newbie to definitely look out for as he sets his sight on making a big impact on the Nigerian music industry.

