Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mickez :  Afro pop artist drops new single, 'Blow'

Mickez Afro pop artist drops new single, 'Blow'

ALX records, one of Nigeria’s foremost entertainment outfits proudly presents a brand new single from their super talented breakout artist- Mickez.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

ALX records, one of Nigeria’s foremost entertainment outfits proudly presents a brand new single from their super talented breakout artist- Mickez.

Mickez (real name Michael Chukwuemeka Eze) is a young & budding Afro pop artist from Enugu State. His unique sound which is a fusion of Afro beats, hip hop and dance hall along with his energetic performance is sure to thrill music lovers across the globe.

Mickez Blow [Official Video] play

Mickez Blow [Official Video]

 

‘Blow’ is Mickez debut single from the ALX stables. The video was shot on location in Lagos by Stanzvisuals and it showcases his unique and catchy music style. This is one newbie to definitely look out for as he sets his sight on making a big impact on the Nigerian music industry.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Felabration 2017 How Wizkid honoured Fela with one of the best...bullet
2 Going Independent The true story of the birth and demise of Nigerian...bullet
3 Kiss Daniel 'Over-thinking' music is bad, and ‘Yeba’ is a perfect...bullet

Related Articles

Lamboginny Singer launches debut album "SALT" at Kirikiri Prisons
Wizkid Singer gets nominated in the Soul Train Awards
Wizkid The more scared and hopeless I feel, the more I need Starboy to sing for me
Pulse Opinion Is it okay for musicians to pick the sweet parts of Fela, and abandon his activism?

Music

Fela Kuti.
Pulse Opinion Is it okay for musicians to pick the sweet parts of Fela, and abandon his activism?
Felabration 2017 Closing Concert at the Fela Afrika Shrine, Ikeja Lagos
Wizkid The more scared and hopeless I feel, the more I need Starboy to sing for me
Lamboginny performs with Small Doctor at the "SALT" album launch in Kirikiri Federal Prison, Lagos.
Lamboginny Singer launches debut album "SALT" at Kirikiri Prisons
Wizkid performing at Felabration 2017 Closing Concert Lagos
Wizkid Singer gets nominated in the Soul Train Awards