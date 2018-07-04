Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mazi Floss - "Success"

New Music Mazi Floss - "Success"

You know what they say? "The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree", which is what we can say about this newly released song titled "Success."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mazi Floss - "Success" play

Mazi Floss - "Success"

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From the stables of newly launched record label XOS Music, extraordinary sounds and Mazi Floss (@flossofficial ) are synonymous.

 And you know what they say? "The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree", which is what we can say about this newly released song titled "Success." Mazi Floss has continued to set the bar high hits after hits.

In every sense of the word, success best describes this massive tuneeee!!! In his usual scintillating form, Mazi Floss displays his mastery of the arts with catchy flows infused with electrifying ad libs on this melodious beat.

This is sure to motivate you while singing and dancing to Success. Please enjoy!!

Listen here

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Davido, Wizkid From Lagos to the world, Nigerian pop giants are...bullet

Related Articles

L.A.X Singer says he is in a relationship with Victoria Kimani
New Video Korede Bello - 2geda (Official Video)
Runtown Singer in fresh trouble as Eric Many drags him to court again
Runtown Singer announces new single barely hours after court injunction
EP Review Ice Prince plays the 'Sub Zero' character on new project, C.O.L.D

Music

New Video Stanley Enow - 'Casanova'
New Video Phyno - N.W.A feat. Wale (Official Video)
Shaku Shaku See why the viral dance craze has refused to go away
Runtown Singer announces new single barely hours after court injunction