Mazi Floss - "Success"

From the stables of newly launched record label XOS Music, extraordinary sounds and Mazi Floss (@flossofficial ) are synonymous.

And you know what they say? "The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree", which is what we can say about this newly released song titled "Success." Mazi Floss has continued to set the bar high hits after hits.

In every sense of the word, success best describes this massive tuneeee!!! In his usual scintillating form, Mazi Floss displays his mastery of the arts with catchy flows infused with electrifying ad libs on this melodious beat.

This is sure to motivate you while singing and dancing to Success. Please enjoy!!

