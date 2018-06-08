Pulse.ng logo
Masterkraft Low Waist feat Flavour Duncan Mighty

New Music Masterkraft - 'Low Waist' feat. Flavour, Duncan Mighty

The trio of Masterkraft, Flavour and Duncan Mighty combine on new single, 'Low Waist'.

  • Published:
play Masterkraft x Flavour x Duncan Mighty in 'Low Waist' (iTunes/Masterkraft)
Masterkraft teams up with Flavour Nabania and Duncan Mighty on his recent single titled, 'Low Waist'.

Prolific Producer, Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke popularly known as Masterkraft, who is responsible for a number of hit records has put out a new single and this time, it is with the help of high life maestro, Flavour alongside Port Harcourt's finest, Duncan Mighty who is enjoying a return to the big stage.

The title, Low Waist already suggests that this is another one for the ladies and it is produced by Masterkraft.

LISTEN HERE

