Masterkraft Low Waist feat Flavour Duncan Mighty

Masterkraft teams up with Flavour Nabania and Duncan Mighty on his recent single titled, 'Low Waist'.

Prolific Producer, Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke popularly known as Masterkraft, who is responsible for a number of hit records has put out a new single and this time, it is with the help of high life maestro, Flavour alongside Port Harcourt's finest, Duncan Mighty who is enjoying a return to the big stage.

The title, Low Waist already suggests that this is another one for the ladies and it is produced by Masterkraft.