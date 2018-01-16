Home > Entertainment > Music >

Masterkraft - 'Go'

Music Masterkraft - 'Go'

Here's new music from Masterkraft who is working on a new project.

Masterkraft kicks off 2018 with this fresh tune, As he sings and samples the wild in his just concluded project 35.

Check on it.

