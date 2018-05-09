Home > Entertainment > Music >

Maleek Berry has a message for the 'elders' in the music industry

Maleek Berry Singer comes for 'elders' in the music industry

Maleek Berry says keeping quiet is not always the answer and this is his way to speaking up.

(Instagram/MaleekBerry)
Maleek Berry is not smiling and for that very reason, he is caling out all the "Agbaya's" in the Nigerian music industry.

The singer and music producer took to his Twitter page today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, to take the elders in the music industry to the cleaners for their lack of support for up and coming artists.

According to him, keeping quiet is not always the answer and this is his way to speaking up.

We know by now that Maleek Berry has a big heart, so his rant hardly comes as a surprise.

Maleek Berry recounts harrowing experience at 12th Headies

While most celebrities were being treated to real life entertainment, Maleek Berry seems to have been handling a real-life crisis.

Maleek Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop. play

Maleek Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop.

The singer and producer took to Twitter to thank God for saving the life of his friend who convulsed at the Eko Convention Center, where the annual awards show, Headies, was being held on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

According to his post, his friend slumped and lost a lot of blood but thanks to the assistance he got from Waje and Omawunmi, the story got a happy ending.

 

He was sure to give them a shoutout in his post too.

Despite the happy ending to this particular story, Berry expressed his displeasure at the fact that the Eko Convention Center boasts an ambulance that did nothing to alleviate the situation. According to him, they were unable to locate a driver for the ambulance and so were forced to rush his friend to the hospital in a hotel shuttle.

Thank God the hotel shuttle came in handy, in the long run, and was instrumental in saving his friends life and what's more?

Berry made it back to the event just in time for his performance.

