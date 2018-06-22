Pulse.ng logo
Maleek Berry Gimme Life

New Music Maleek Berry - 'Gimme Life'

Listen to the summer anthem, 'Gimme Life' by Maleek Berry.

  Published:
play Maleek Berry releases new single, Gimme Light (Bankuli Ent)
Maleek Berry continues his impressive run with the release of his new single, 'Gimme Life'.

In true Maleek Berry fashion, the British-Nigerian star who dropped his First Daze of Winter EP earlier in the year returns with this uptempo summer party starter, entitled, ‘Gimme Life’.

In his own words “Every summer it has become a tradition to just Bring good vibes to the culture with my music and visuals. This year we continue that tradition, starting with “Gimme Life”.

The self-produced song is the first release of his summer 2018 series called “Sounds Of The Sun”, which will be a collection of singles that will come out one after the other for the whole of the season.

LISTEN HERE

