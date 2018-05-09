Home > Entertainment > Music >

Madrina - Billion Dollar Woman

Cynthia Morgan Dancehall act goes by new name 'Madrina' releases new video

Madrina, formerly known as Cynthia Morgan premieres new video, 'Billion Dollar Woman'.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Formerly known as Cynthia Morgan, the artist who now goes by the stage name, Madrina has released her new single and accompanying visuals, titled ''Billion Dollar Woman''.

A few weeks back, popular actress, Adesua Etomi had put out a post on her social media page, asking, ''Where is Cynthia Morgan''?, and as if responding to the call, the TCMC signed reggae/dancehall act who has been quiet for a while resurfaced with a new single and video.

Cynthia Morgan who released the new video under her re-branded name of Madrina, says she never left and has been working for her fans.

The video for Billion Dollar Woman was directed by M for Ehison Films.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 The complete list of winners at 12th edition of music awardsbullet
2 Headies 2018 Nigeria's most prestigious music award ceremony bounces...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Cynthia Morgan "M.I Abaga is a real man," singer praises Choc City boss over Loose Talk podcast
Music Cynthia Morgan - 'Summer time'
Kiss Daniel 5 female celebs that would be the perfect celebrity girlfriend for singer
Music Terry tha rapman - 'Wikid' ft Cynthia Morgan, Caesar
Soul E Singer's ex wife Queen Ure, remarries
Kiss Daniel, Chidinma Ekile Singer's are reportedly an item
Album Review Mr 2kay flies higher on "Elevation"
Music Jhybo featuring Sound Sultan - 'Para'
Mr 2kay Singer's sophomore album will be titled "Elevated"
Cynthia Morgan Singer reportedly sued for tax evasion, owes rent

Music

Headies 2018 Oh what a strange night for Tiwa Savage
Dayo Adeney at TopNaija Conference
Dayo Adeneye Media personality shares grass to grace tale [Video]
Supreme Mavin Dynasty
Dr Sid Singer thanks fans as Mavin turns 6
Maleek Berry Singer comes for 'elders' in the music industry