Formerly known as Cynthia Morgan, the artist who now goes by the stage name, Madrina has released her new single and accompanying visuals, titled ''Billion Dollar Woman''.

A few weeks back, popular actress, Adesua Etomi had put out a post on her social media page, asking, ''Where is Cynthia Morgan''?, and as if responding to the call, the TCMC signed reggae/dancehall act who has been quiet for a while resurfaced with a new single and video.

Cynthia Morgan who released the new video under her re-branded name of Madrina, says she never left and has been working for her fans.

The video for Billion Dollar Woman was directed by M for Ehison Films.