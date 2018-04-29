M.I Abaga, Ill Bliss and Boogey attend The Coronation

news

A little less than 24hours after American hip-hop act, J Cole had headlined the Castle Light Unlocks Lagos concert, conversations had erupted on social media surrounding the acceptance of hip-hop by Nigerians, but while some were busy talking, The Coronation was setting stage to shape the narrative.

Put together by top record label Chocolate City and 100 Crowns Entertainment, The Coronation provided a platform for upcoming and established rappers to gather and showcase the art-form that they truly love.

Hosted by Loose Kaynon, who was supported by rapper A-Q , the first edition of the event which was held at the Amphitheatre, Freedom Park on Saturday, 28th April will go down as a success across various parameters.

There is no doubt that rap music as a genre enjoys a cult following in Nigeria.

Probably one out of every five young Nigerian wants to be a rapper or claim to love rap, but outside random successes enjoyed sporadically, the art form has hit a low of late and despite the presence of talented rappers, the genre seems to be living off past glory.

While many have posited the situation to be the fault of the rappers and industry gate keepers, the lack of structure and adequate platforms of expression tops the list of problems affecting the rap culture in Nigeria.

The recognition of this deficiency birthed the idea that led to The Coronation, as stated by A-Q on the night, ''The plan is to hold this event once every three months'', as they try to provide a continuous platform for rappers to build their fan base and grow the art in little numbers.

The night witnessed an array of performances from young and upcoming rappers, featuring freestyle sessions, crowd interaction and recognition of some rappers who have enriched the culture in their own way.

Acts who performed on the night include the 'Don't Drop The Mic' clique, a freestyle quartet that features Maximum, a member of the defunct rap group 4th Republic, the clique have a unique style of performance, where they freestyle off words thrown to them by the crowd.

Also enjoying minutes of fame were Alabama, Melon, DanDizzy, the colourful Street Billionaires, Yoye, the EastSiderz duo of Turner and Slim, El Vheektor, Ortega, Gbafun, Omega X, Hano who enjoyed one of the biggest ovations on the night, Henshaw Blaze, Flick, young Yoruba rapper Dami Tools, Gunzz who came in from Abuja for the event and many more.

The night also provided a chance for some fairly known names to strut their stuff with performances by Blaqbonez, Alpha, female emcee AT, Paybac, Hotyce and Payper Corleone.

One of the highlights of the night was the recognition of veteran hip-hop producer, Sossick for his contribution to the game.

Present amongst the audience to give the event some major clout was the likes of Chocolate City Boss, Paul Okeugo and rapper M.I Abaga, Ill Bliss, Boogey, T.V hosts Andre Blaize and S Dot, OAP Raezy Winston and many more.

Overall, it was an entertaining night as people were standing and cheering, as all the rappers took to the stage and even during their performances.

While this is in no way stating that the narrative surrounding hip-hop in Nigeria and the acceptability of the genre will be changed overnight, The Coronation is a major step in the right direction confirming that collaboration works and the rap community needs more events like this.