M.I Abaga :  Here's every rapper who received a 'schooling' in 'You rappers should fix up your life'

M.I Abaga Here’s every rapper who received a ‘schooling’ in ‘You rappers should fix up your life’

So M.I Abaga is back, and this time he is ‘schooling’ Nigerian rappers for letting the Hip hop culture go soft. M.I is wearing the crown and speaking from his throne of rap while calling out rappers for abandoning the game.

It’s a record of correction, criticism and diss, served out with a dope beat. The conversations around social media is divided. Many people think the rapper is doing it right and stirring the culture like he should. But there are others who believe that M.I Abaga is hypocritical and should be focusing his energy on something else.

But what everyone agrees on is that, although he never mentions the name of any specific rapper, Abaga has his targets. Our job here is to break it down and connect the shots to the names. We are doing you a favour guys, say ‘thank you.’

1. Every rapper who has not impacted the culture on a national scale but has talent. (Boogie, Dremo, Poe, Paybac, Payper, Seriki, ClassiQ, Eclipse…)

“I should be close to retirement
Couple more years be retiring but
None you of you rappers inspiring
None of you pass the requirements
I can’t retire yet, damn...”

2. Every popular rapper right now (Olamide, Phyno, Reminisce, Ycee). These people are leading the culture right now, but have made concessions to score that pop record.

Olamide, Phyno, Reminisce play

Olamide, Phyno, Reminisce

(Instagram )

 

“You rappers should fix up your life (fix up your life)
You rappers should fix up your life (fix up your life)
Ya’ll getting killed by the south (the south)”

 

3. Ycee: The latest of the rappers who blew up, and adapted his music and talent and fan base to pop records.

Ycee looking like a model play

Ycee looking like a model

(Instagram/Iam_ycee)

 

“None of you rappers is real enough

Once you blow up now you switching up

That’s this fans are not feeling ya’ll

SA rappers out here killing ya’ll”

4. Olamide and Phyno: These are currently Nigeria’s leading rappers, but they have stirred their art to pop music, creating their biggest hits with melody, rather than punchlines, bars and flows.

play

 

“Rappers are singing now just to get popular (yuck)

I just been watching like I'm at the opera

I should’ve brought my binoculars

‘Cause I don’t see nobody dope

I don’t see nobody great

I don’t see nobody serious ’bout taking my place.”

5. Olamide and Reminsice: The ‘street’ rappers who have become more prominent for their melody than the bars.

Reminisce and Olamide performing at the Reminisce Street Concert 2017 play

Reminisce and Olamide performing at the Reminisce Street Concert 2017

(Pulse)

 

“Are you rappers omo we don’t know again

Mhen ah pausing your tracks ‘cause no more flow again

How come we don’t hear any bars?

Omo streets dey yan say rapper no dey blow again”

