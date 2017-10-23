M.I Abaga :  Here are the best rap replies to “You rappers should fix up your lives”

M.I Abaga’s stirring single, ‘You rappers should fix up your lives’ is heating up the music scene in Nigeria, with everyone sharing their opinion about the single.

The Chocolate City boss who is set to drop an album, attacked every Nigerian rapper for singing, and scolded them for making the scene go cold.

Well, turns out the scene isn’t exactly as cold as he says it is. Rappers are responding to M.I with music, cooking up bars to drive home a point, or give him a bit of his medicine.

We have curated the best replies for you below.

Payper - 'Top 5 Dead or Alive'

Payper goes hard, dropping bars and trumpeting his own brilliance. His response to M.I Abaga carries his sense of importance and braggadocio. He makes claims that he is one of the best MCs in the game.

Lord Vino - 'Fix up the lies'

Lord Vino is taking no prisoners. The rapper responds with direct shots and subliminal jabs. It's the best of all replies as he calls M.I a liar, and drops wisdom on how M.I can support the culture instead of paying lip service.

Blaqbonez - 'You rappers should fix up your lives'

BlaqBonez has delivered a worthy reply to M.I and hopefully this signals a new era for Nigerian HipHop. An Era where rappers would stop tweeting and actually start rapping.

Vader - 'Loose Talk' (M.I Response)

Fresh from winning the 2017 #HennessyVSClass, Vader enters the booth to respond to MI Abaga’s shots at Nigerian rappers. He goes hard on Drake’s Charged Up instrumental, directly addressing one of Nigeria’s rap legends, and CEO Chocolate City, one of the biggest record labels in Africa.

MVP - 'Fix up your life'