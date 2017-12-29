M.E.S.L :  Attend the YOLO concert with Seyi Shay on New Year's eve

news

M.E.S.L a media, entertainment, sports and lifestyle engagement network, as Part of it’s tradition to showcase the very essence of pop culture, Team FLU3NT has partnered with YOUNG NATION, Twenty20, Alp360, Perception Media and Hard Rock Cafe to bring you ..The Yolo Concert with Seyi Shay and friends.

Seyi Shay is one of Nigeria’s leading entertainers and unique musical voices. This concert is testament to her success and a grand way to see out 2017.

Promising to be the climax event to see off the year, the concert will feature some of her friends – Niniola, Praiz, Ric Hassani, Sound Sultan, Dj Neptune, pariz and many others!!

What a great way to see in the new year!!!!

TICKETS:

Regular: N10,000

Tables of 6: N150,000

This concert is presented by YOUNG NATION, powered by F3L!VE and supported by MUSIC+, TWENTY20, STARGURL, ALP360, PERCEPTION MEDI in partnership with BEAT 99.9 FM, SOUNDCITY, and the NETNG, LINDA IKEJI MEDIA and ONOBELLO, Packaged by FLU3NT

Tickets can be purchased physically at HardRock Cafe.

For more information

MEDIA ENQUIRIES contact: Mail: live@teamflu3nt.com / levi@teamflu3nt.com

Packaged by FLU3NT – M.E.S.L

This is a featured post