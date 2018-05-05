Home > Entertainment > Music >

Live blog of the 12th edition of the Headies ceremony

Headies Live blog of the 12th edition of the music ceremony

Follow the Live updates of the most prestigious music award ceremony in Nigeria, Headies 2018.

Live blog of the 12th edition of the Headies ceremony play

Osas Ajibade at the 12th edition of the Headies ceremony

(Instagram/Osas)
The 12th edition of Headies - the most prestigious music award ceremony in Nigeria - is going down today, Saturday May 5, 2018, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos .

It will be hosted by comedian Bovi and singer Seyi Shay, and as usual, there is going to be a lot of controversy, drama, high profile wins, lovely performances, and great entertainment tonight!

So, if you are not at the venue, you can keep up wit our live blog here. You won't miss a thing.

Headies 2018 Red Carpet

  • Legendary rapper, iLLBLISS is one of the first stars we’ve seen at the 12th edition of the Headies.

  • The beautiful host for the event, Seyi Shay, just arrived rocking a gorgeous black dress.

  • Former reality TV star, Marvis, is also present at the event.

  • Popular OAP, Official Lolo, is also set for the big night.

play Official Lolo set for the 12th Headies

  • Project fame finalist, Immaculate Dache, just arrived looking amazing on the 12th Headies red carpet.

  • Here's the beautiful dance Queen, Kaffy, on the 12th Headies red carpet.

  • In an elegant dress, here is Osas Ajibade, a Nollywood actress popular for her role in "Tinsel," on the red carpet.

play Osas Ajibade at the 12th Headies

  • Harrysong is also ready for the 12th edition of the Headies award ceremony.

play Harrysong at the 2018 Headies

  • And of course, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, doesn't disappoint with his look for the 12th Headies Award Ceremony.

play Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at the 2018 Headies (Twitter/AdforumCo)

  • Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Ahneeka, has arrived for the Headies.

play Ahneeka at the Headies.

 

  • Here's your first look at the co-host for the event, Bovi.

play

  • Simi is ready for the night. She is the highest nominee for the Headies2018 with six nominations, including the Best R&B/Pop Album.

play Simi at the 2018 Headies

  • It's Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, effortlessly serving hot for the 12th Headies.

play DSF ready for the 12th Headies (Instagram/DSF)

  • The venue is set for the 12th edition of the prestigious award ceremony.

play

  • Toyin Aimakhu is ready for the big night.

play

Headies 2018

  • The night kicks off with a Black Panther themed performance by an African musical troupe.

  • 10:006 - The hosts, Bovi and Seyi Shay, are introduced. They give shoutouts to celebrities in the house, including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

  • 10:08 - The hosts take us down memory lane with a look at some of the controversial and good moments in the music industry this past year, including the unforgettable Davido-Wizkid performance, the P-Square fight and Femi Kuti setting world record.

  • 10:15 - Falz, who is also nominated in the Best Rap Album category, is currently on stage performing his hit song, La Fete.

  • 10:20 - Bovi humorously tries to impersonate Charles Okocoha. The latter comes on stage with his hype man to remind him that he invented the term "Accolades." The trio announce the presenters of the Rookie of the year award.

 

 

  • 10:24 - Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi and Beverly Osu announce Teni as the Rookie of the Year.  They also announce M1 as the winner of the Best Rap Single for 'You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives." Teni accepts the award, while a representative accepts the award for MI.

play Teni receiving the award at the 12th Headies

  • 10:33 - The African musical troupe are on stage performing a rendition of Small Doctor's "Penalty."

  • 10:39 - Woli Arole and Wofai Fada are on stage to present the Best Street Hop award. The winner is Small Doctor for Penalty.

  • 10:42 - Arole and Fada also present the Best Pop Single. And the winner is Davido for "If." Davido accepts the award with his 30 Billion gang. He dedicates the award to God and the producer, Fresh.

  • 10: 45 - Simi is on stage performing her hit single, Joromi.  She also delivers a beautiful live performance of O Wa N'Be.

 

