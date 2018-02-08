news

It's not every time M.I Abaga comes out with new music, so when he does it is a big deal.

Today, Thursday, February 8, 2018, M.I has let the goodies come out of the bag by playing unreleased tracks from his next body of work.

From what has been heard so far, the tracks sound lit including 'On Code' featuring South African rap star AKA and a song with alte rapper Ajebutter 22. It also seems that M.I is channeling the sounds and vibe of the young, alternative scene in Nigeria.

According to M.I, his next project was ready two years ago, but he started the project all over again when fast rising singer Odunsi and producer GMK told him the album needed more work.

The title of the project is 'Rendezvous: The Playlist' and it will be available on Friday, February 9, 2018.

You can join in on the intimate listening party by clicking on the live stream below;