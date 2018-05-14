Lese – 'Kilogbesokan'

news

New supersonic act LESE- whose real name are Olugbemi Rotimi Ebenezer Adeboye is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and model who hails from Ogun State Abeokuta. His music influence can be drawn from Afropop, highlife and reggae.

From his minimally promoted song covers including Kiss Daniel’s “NO DO” LESE debuts his official single as he urges every music lovers to get on his frequency.

Kilogbesokan has its deft production credit to talented ace producer “TEFA” backed by soulful percussion laced with slow piano melody.

Lese’s new single may have missed the season of love by a few months, but this slow tempo beat will surely fit into summer playlists. Listen to 'Kilogbesokan' HERE or Download HERE

Connect with Lese on social media; Twitter: @kinglesetunez IG: @kinglesetunes

