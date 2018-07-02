news

Born Damilola Afolabi, the singer who is known as L.A.X has admitted that he is in a relationship with singer, Victoria Kimani and announced that his album is on the way.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, L.A.X discussed how he met with Wizkid , his relationship with Kenyan born singer, Victoria Kimani and his music.

L.A.X, who holds a Masters degree from the University of Manchester got signed unto Starboy Records in 2013 and released two hit singles in Caro and Ginger, explains how he met Wizkid,

''I was in school and I had recorded about 10 songs at the time, so I sent my songs to my stylist (Toyin Lawani), who played the songs to Wizkid.

He called me later in the day and said, when you get back, we need to hook up and that is how we met at his house when I got back to the country''.

He also admitted he never actually planned to take music as a career, but he got inspired after several sessions where he followed his friends to the studio and was excited by the outcome of their works,

''I used to follow my friends to the studio, so one day, they asked me to do something and I freestyled for them and everyone like it, but 2008 was the first time I recorded a song, shortly after my W.A.E.C exams''.

Caro was one of the biggest single in 2014 but the singer says he didn't immediately feel the commercial impact from the song because he was stuck in school studying, it was only on his return to the country that he understood how huge the song was.

''Wizkid called me to come perform at an event and the reaction was mad, and after the show, people had blocked my car, like see girls everywhere shouting my name, that was when I realised how huge my song is''.

One of the consistent themes in his music is his love for women and L.A.X says that is the message he wants to always be remembered for, so when asked about the love of his life, the singer glowingly admits that he is dating Kenyan born singer and songwriter, Victoria Kimani ;

''The love of my life, my WCE is Victoria Kimani, that is the love of my life, and that is all I want to reveal for now'', he says.

Since his contract with Starboy came to an end, L.A.X who still maintains a good relationship with Wizkid, who he said taught him a lot, has set up his own independent platform called Rasaki Music, and has a big dream to structure the music industry,

''Rasaki Music is not just about myself, It is like a one stop place where you can record, promote and also do digital distributions''.

His album which will be titled King Rasaki is due to be released before the end of the year, as he states, ''To be honest the album is ready, but I need to plan it well with my team, as I won't want to drop an album just like that without the right impact''.

The album will see a number of features that will include new songs from Wizkid and other artistes like Davido and Ycee.