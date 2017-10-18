Home > Entertainment > Music >

Lamboginny :  Singer launches debut album "SALT" at Kirikiri Prisons

Lamboginny, a former prison officer, who has been performing at various prisons for over 9 years, launched his debut album in the midst of over 4,000 inmates of the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison, Lagos.

Lamboginny has pulled off one of the most unprecedented moves in Nigeria music; the singer launched his debut album “SALT” in a prison.

His new album is titled, “SALT” which is an acronym for ‘Saving All Lives Together’. The singer hopes to save lives by aiding the rehabilitation of prison inmates. He is charging them to be good individuals despite their past, with the hope that one day, they will regain freedom.

Hosted by OAP and hypeman, Dotun, the inmates had the reason to smile again as they danced and sang along to music supplied by DJ Jimmy JATT.

Other major performance includes Small Doctor, Mz Kizz, Ozzybosco, and Munachi Abii.

During his time as a prison officer, Lamboginny interacted with a lot of inmates, following their daily lives and understanding their plight. To him, he could connect with their pain and trials, which led him to the understanding that the only time inmates experience happiness are during outreach from organisations and people of influence.

Speaking about meeting a young boy at Kirikiri prison who was arrested for street hawking, Lamboginny advised the government to seek other positive forms of discipline .

“The government should re-channel such offenders’s energy into something useful. The ones I have helped, they are all loyal to me. So If I wanted to turn them around for something negative, I would have done that, but I felt I should step in and do this. I do all these by myself, I go to prisons and attend to these people.”

Pulse reviewed Lamboginny’s “SALT” alum and scored it 3/5, with the caveat: “Sometimes it’s difficult to come to terms with the delivery on some records, but the swing of the project which scrapes through multiple genres carries through to the end, and provides considerable high moments to hold on to.”

