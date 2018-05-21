news

From the moment Krizbeatz produced 'Pana', the beatmaker laid the blueprint for the next wave of Nigerian sound, and now, he has his eyes on the big prize as he aims to win the Grammy in 2020.

Popularly referred to as the drummer boy, Krizbeatz is widely known for his works with top rated artists like Tekno, Skales, Runtown, Yemi Alade among others.

The producer who attributes to himself the title of, 'the King of New Wave,' is largely credited with spearheading the pon pon sound in Nigeria, which was birthed after the success of Tekno's Pana in July 2016.

Such was the impact of the record that international platform, Columbia Records, re-released the song in the US and UK. And to sum up his presence on the scene, Krizbeatz put a name to the sound he invented, tagging it Afro-Dance Music and released an album under the title in late 2017.

The ADM album was one that showcased Krizbeatz in his elements: beats over substance, sound over lyrics, electronic dance in African rhythm with the standout single Erima featuring Davido and Tekno.

With a plan to spread the ADM gospel not just across Africa, but to the nether parts of the world, Krizbeatz stopped by the Pulse office for a chat, where he displayed a note on his phone and boldly declared that he is concluding works on bringing home the Grammy in two years time.

''You know they say for every goal, you have a duration. I am looking at the next two years... I know for the stage that I am today, I am 60% close to achieving this, and with all I have been working on, by the end of the year, I will be 80% ready. So in two years time, I am surely winning the Grammy,'' he boasts.

Krizbeatz is not the first Nigerian to make this declaration, but he prides himself as the first producer with this dream and he says he already has the song to make it happen.

Speaking on the ADM album which he says is his unique contribution to the industry, the producer 'The ADM album is a genre that I brought to the industry, it is a fusion of Electronic Dance and African music. I studied Music Technology in South Africa, where I majored in Electronic Dance Music (EDM), which helped me with my sound''.

On the fear that his sound has been replicated by others, he is not worried as he believes there will always be something distinct about a Krizbeatz production.

Having witnessed a sporadic rise in his three years of being a professional in the industry, Krizbeatz has a goal to inspire and teach a generation of new producers. This he has kick-started with his YouTube channel where he lectures his viewers on production tips and technicalities.

Sharing his thoughts on Nigerian producers, the producer opines that, ''Nigerian producers are getting more things right than wrong, producers are collaborating more these days and the more producers we have, the more genres we can extract from Afrobeats.

Maybe the only part that I think we can improve on as producers is our publishing, and also in the area of sound engineering that i think we need more experienced hands''.

As the chat came to an end, he hinted that he will be releasing more videos from the ADM album in the coming weeks, while work is in progress for his second project, which he claims to already have vocals from the likes of Wizkid, Davido and D'banj.

Whether he achieves his goal of bringing home the Grammy is one that we wait to see, but no one can undermine the young producer, who has been able to change the game once with his sound.