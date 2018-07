news

Korede Bello has shared the video to his single, ''2geda''.

The socio-conscious song sees the singer addressing cogent issues as it relates to the society and the way of living amongst Nigerians.

As the general elections draw closer, Korede Bello is seen playing the role of an On Air Personality, who reminds the authority that hunger prevails on the streets, while encouraging the people to stick together.

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.