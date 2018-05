news

There has been a recent stream of new music from the Mavins family and Korede Bello has unleashed a new one titled '2geda'.

Korede Bello had earlier in the year put out a number of songs, with the last single Sote released in the first week of May.

2geda is a conscious tune that preaches unity amongst Nigerians, as only when we come together, can we excel.