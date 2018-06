news

Kizz Daniel teams up with Wizkid on this massive tune that they dub, 'For You'.

The duo of Starboy's Wizkid and FlyBoy's Kizz Daniel have finally delivered the much awaited collaboration and this is sure to become a hit in no time.

''For You'' is a mellow love joint as the artistes exchange love promises to the one that has won their heart.

The song was produced by Philkeys.