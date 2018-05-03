King Perryy feat Timaya - ''Man On Duty''

news

Afro Dancehall artist, King Perryy is back with the visuals for his new single, titled ''Man On Duty'', which features Timaya.

The singer who in the past had released singles like 'Walakolombo' and 'Lola', has also worked with artists like Erigga. He recently got signed to Timaya's, DM Records.

'Man on Duty', is his first single under the label's imprint.

Together with label boss Timaya, King Perryy resonates in the Clarence Peters directed video, with a fresh aura of swag, charisma and confidence.

'Man on Duty' was produced by Micon.