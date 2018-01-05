Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music :  Kendrick Lamar - 'All the stars' ft SZA (Black Panther Soundtrack)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA team up for the first single off the Black Panther album.

It keeps getting better with Black Panther.

Marvel‘s forthcoming superhero movie, “Black Panther” is one of the most anticipated movies in 2018, and has just gotten further credibility with the announcement that superstar rapper/producer Kendrick Lamar is producing the soundtrack.

Lamar is working alongside Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith to curate and produce “Black Panther: The Album“, in close collaboration with “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

The first single off the album is out now titled “All The Stars” and features SZA.

Listen below.

