Home > Entertainment > Music >

K-Solo :  “D’banj and Don Jazzy can never make a hit again,” producer explains why our dreams will not come true

K-Solo “D’banj and Don Jazzy can never make a hit again,” producer explains why our dreams will not come true

  • Published:
Don Jazzy, D'banj play

Don Jazzy, D'banj

(Instagram/D'banj)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While every music fan hopes and prays for D’banj and Don Jazzy to reunite and make music, one person who isn’t excited about that possibility is K-Solo.

The veteran producer who has spent over a decade in the Nigerian music industry says that the former Mo’Hits partners can never make a hit song again. Speaking as a guest on Pulse’s Loose Talk Podcast, K-Solo says D’banj and Don Jazzy shouldn’t attempt a reunion.

The Loose Talk Giants with K-Solo play K-Solo (2nd from left) was a guest on Pulse's Loose Talk podcast. (Pulse)

 

“The only legacy he (Don Jazzy) has is D’banj. And D’banj is even struggling,” K-Solo says. “They are quarrelling themselves every day. Fighting petty fights.

“They shouldn’t come back. If they come back they cannot anything again. Nothing can happen. If they doubt me, let the two of them get into a studio for one year and come out with something, and see if they can make it a hit. They can never make a hit again.”

D’banj and Don Jazzy split up in 2011 after irreconcilable differences in the future of the business. At the time of their split, the record was also home to Wande Coal, KaySwitch, D’Prince and Dr Sid.

 

K-Solo also thinks the songwriting and recording prowess of Wande Coal won’t be enough to make a great second coming of Mo’Hits. He also believes that Don Jazzy’s production skills are rusty, and need an upgrade.

“Don jazzy needs to improve on the skills of his beat. And D’banj is trying to switch. And Wande Coal has not switched. The only blessed thing about Wande is his vocals. His voice synthetics is very strong. Lock D’banj and Don Jazzy together and they cannot do it.”

K-Solo has an impressive catalogue of hits records including Timaya’s classic album “True Story.” He is the creator of the popular Indomie noodles sound, and also produced an endless stream of hit songs with Paul Play, Klever Jay, the late Kefee, and many more musicians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJbullet
2 DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJbullet
3 DJ Olu One of Davido’s disc jockeys, son of Dapo Abiodun is deadbullet

Related Articles

Samklef Producer attacks K-Solo for questioning his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records
Harrysong Check out the tracklist for singer’s “Kingmaker” album
Simi Why do young African women love "Simisola" like a personal friend?
The Sound Podcast Why Fela Kuti is greater than Wizkid [Episode 33]
DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJ
Video Kiss Daniel - 'Yeba'
Album Review DJ Spinall makes some of the best music you can hear in his “Dreams”
DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJ
DJ Olu One of Davido’s disc jockeys, son of Dapo Abiodun is dead
Niniola Singer to release debut album "This is Me" in November

Music

Producer Samklef has hit out at K-Solo for questioning the authenticity of his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records.
Samklef Producer attacks K-Solo for questioning his deal with Akon’s KonLive Records
Harrysong gets filed injunction by Fivestar Music
Harrysong Check out the tracklist for singer’s “Kingmaker” album
Simi Why do young African women love "Simisola" like a personal friend?
Video Kiss Daniel - 'Yeba'