news

John Ogah has released a new single titled, ''504''.

The former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, who scored a mild hit with his song, Uncle Suru featuring Adekunle Gold and Simi, has returned with a new single for 2018.

The song captures memories inspired by the popular vehicle, 504.