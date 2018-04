24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

The eccentric duo, Jive Angels, have dropped the visuals for their single, "God is good," featuring reggae icon and top gospel musician, Buchi.

Jive Angels, a Nigerian gospel unisex music duo made up of two singers, songwriters and dancers, gave an electrifying performance in the engaging video.

Colourful as expected, captivating, exciting and fun, "God is good" was directed by Ladayo Bello.

Enjoy!