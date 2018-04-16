Home > Entertainment > Music >

Jemiriye gets rousing welcome from Ivorian govt

Jemiriye Singer gets rousing welcome from Ivorian govt as she headlines the MASA festival

Nigerian-American based Afrocentric musician, Jemiriye, received a rousing welcome from the government of Ivory Coast during her recent week-long performance in the country.

Jemiriye who is returning to Africa after five years of her relocating to the United States, made the famous MASA Festival in Abidjan her first stop. The MASA  Festival  (Market for African Performing Arts) which is in its 25th year anniversary, ran from March 10 to 17 2018 and had artistes all around the world in attendance.

On landing the soils of Ivory Coast, Jemiriye was received by the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Maurice Kouakou Bandaman and his team.

Jemiriye then proceeded into the Festival thrilling fans at different venues for the entire week, among which are Treichville, Yopougon and Medreke in Abidjan.

Since emerging one of the finalists in the 2012/13 season of the Nigerian Idol music reality show, Jemiriye Adeniji who immediately relocated to the US has been travelling all over the world entertaining music enthusiasts with her unique brand of African music.

A recipient of International Cultural Ambassador honour in Miami,the high point of her career was   performing for the Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlin's game on April 21, 2015, where Jemiriye, gave a beautiful rendition of the anthem, "Take me out to the Ballgame" to a stadium full of fans.

Televised live at the Citizens Bank Park Stadium, Philadelphia, the game also marked the 42nd anniversary of the death of late baseball great, Jackie Robinson, making her the first Black African to perform at the show.

