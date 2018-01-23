Jaywon - 'Ayinde Wasiu' ft Olamide

Enjoy the new video from Jaywon and Olamide.
Next World Music act – Jaywon begins the new year by dishing out the visuals to his previously heard collaborative effort – “Ayinde Wasiu” featuring Olamide.
The visuals was directed by Lucas Reid.
Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only)
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan