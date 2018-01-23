Jaywon - 'Ayinde Wasiu' ft Olamide

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Enjoy the new video from Jaywon and Olamide.

Next World Music act – Jaywon begins the new year by dishing out the visuals to his previously heard collaborative effort – “Ayinde Wasiu” featuring Olamide.

The visuals was directed by Lucas Reid.

