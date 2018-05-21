Home > Entertainment > Music >

Janet Jackson performs at first televised event in almost a decade

Janet Jackson stole the headlines at the Billboard Awards where she performed at a televised event for the first time in almost a decade.

Janet Jackson graced the Billboard Awards stage with her first performance in almost a decade
Janet Jackson stole the show at this year's Billboard Awards with her first televised performance in a decade, performing her songs from her 1993 album, 'Janet'.

The 52 year-old pop icon, who alongside her late brother Michael Jackson, reigned on the pop scene for years, had gone almost a decade turning down TV and Award performances since 2009, and has been out of the public eye of late.

She however honoured the invite of the Billboard this year, where she was awarded with the Icon Award.

Introduced on stage by Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson belted through songs from her classic catalog like Nasty and the sexually explicit Throb before accepting her award, becoming the first black woman to receive the award.

There were so many high moments from her performances, including a bit of the Akwaaba dance, that originated from Mr Eazi.

 

 

During her acceptance speech, the singer also spoke about women's activism and the place of God in her life.

