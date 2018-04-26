J Cole arrives Nigeria ahead of his performance

news

J Cole, who recently released his fifth studio effort titled, KOD arrived Nigeria Wednesday night ahead of his concert this weekend.

The rapper who has been topping charts worldwide with singles like ''ATM'' and ''Kevin's Heart'' off the new project was spotted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport upon his arrival into the country.

In a tweet posted by the organizers of the event, they announced that, ''He is here''.

J Cole is in the country ahead of his performance at the Castle Lite Unlocks concert holding this Friday, 27th April.

The concert scheduled to hold at the Eko Hotels in Lagos will also feature top Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Davido, M.I, Falz, Tiwa Savage and Deejays like DJ Neptune, Dj Obi, Dj Neptune, Dj Jimmy Jatt and many more.