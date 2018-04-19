Home > Entertainment > Music >

Iyanya - 'Biko'

Video Iyanya - 'Biko'

Iyanya releases brand new video titled 'Biko'

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The name Iyanya is synonymous with many things but most especially chart topping music.

The award-winning singer and songwriter who grew up singing in his church’s choir, and was the choirmaster for the children’s choir at the age of five.

In 2008, he won the first edition of MTN’s singing competition, Project Fame West Africa and went on to release his well-received debut album, My Story, showcasing his capabilities as a dexterous R&B artist.

He is known for hits including “Kukere“Ur Waist” and “Oreo”

Iyanya, joined on stage by 2-time Grammy Awards winner, Lekan Babalola. play Video: Iyanya released new visuals for Biko (Pulse)

 

Iyanya signed to Mavin Records in 2016 and released the critically acclaimed Signature EP  featuring the hits “Up 2 Sumting” and “Hold On” in 2017.

He ended 2017 with the release of hit single, "Iyanu (Holy Water)," paving the way for a big 2018.

The singer makes a return this year with his new single and visuals titled 'Biko'.

The video, which captures traditional African costumes and dance is shot in choice and colourful places in Cross River and captures scenes from the Calabar stadium.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
2 Music DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda, Fresh - 'Aje'bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Music Iyanya - 'Good vibes' ft Team Salut
"Live & Wavy" Iyanya, Grammy winner, Lekan Babalola light up underwhelming night
Drake Bernice Burgos is face of Rapper's OVO womenswear 2017 Holiday Collection
Pinki Debbie Meet the Nigerian girl who broke Guinness World Record for longest individual dance marathon
Mama Tobi Untamed 9ice, Reminisce, Small Doctor, Lasisi Elenu, thrill fans at homecoming concert
Video DJ Big N - 'The Trilogy' ft Reekado Banks, Iyanya, Ycee
Shaku Shaku A history of Nigerian dance trends, since 2000
Reekado Banks Check out cute photo of singer with brother's pregnant wife
Live & Wavy Iyanya, 9ice, Niniola, Tjan, Jeff Akoh confirmed for 2nd edition
Big Brother Naija Ex housemate, Teddy A launches record label

Music

GT Bank The ultimate food and drink 2018 Playlist
Beasts of No Nation is one of Fela's most comprehensive and scathing diss tracks directed at the military establishment
Fela-Anikulapo Kuti President Buhari brings life to Abami Eda's lyrics again
Music Video Simi - ''Gone for good''
Seyi Shay Singer holds listening session for forthcoming EP ''Electric Package''