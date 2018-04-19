Iyanya - 'Biko'

news

The name Iyanya is synonymous with many things but most especially chart topping music.

The award-winning singer and songwriter who grew up singing in his church’s choir, and was the choirmaster for the children’s choir at the age of five.

In 2008, he won the first edition of MTN’s singing competition, Project Fame West Africa and went on to release his well-received debut album, My Story, showcasing his capabilities as a dexterous R&B artist.

He is known for hits including “Kukere” “Ur Waist” and “Oreo”

Iyanya signed to Mavin Records in 2016 and released the critically acclaimed Signature EP featuring the hits “Up 2 Sumting” and “Hold On” in 2017.

He ended 2017 with the release of hit single, "Iyanu (Holy Water)," paving the way for a big 2018.

The singer makes a return this year with his new single and visuals titled 'Biko'.

The video, which captures traditional African costumes and dance is shot in choice and colourful places in Cross River and captures scenes from the Calabar stadium.