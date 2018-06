news

iLLBliss teams up with Olamide in new single, entitled, '40FT Containers'.

Rapper, iLLBliss has returned with his first song for 2018 and this time, the Ibo Boy is moving '40FT containers' alongside YBNL boss, Olamide.

This is the second time that the indigenous duo will be working together as IllBliss featured Olamide on the remix of his single WTF, off the Powerful album released in 2015.

The song was produced by illbeats and mixed and mastered by Tha Suspect.