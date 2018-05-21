Ikechukwu - Sammah

news

Ikechukwu makes a return to the music scene with the visuals for his new song titled, 'Sammah'.

At first glance, the video for Sammah which features a dancing, singing Killz, shares a parallel with his 2011 single, 'Now is the time,' in its traditional setting and costumes.

Sammah' comes after the rapper's last song, 'Z'am Oku,' which was released in October 2016, few months before he starred in the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party" as Sola.

'Sammah' features a cameo appearance from rapper, Ice Prince, and was directed by Twitch.